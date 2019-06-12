Anonymous fan sends flowers to Kevin Durant on behalf of all Canadians

Kevin Durant suffered an Achilles injury on Monday night during Game 5 of the NBA finals in Toronto at the Scotiabank Arena, which prompted cheering from many Toronto Raptors fans in attendance.

Several Toronto players waved their hands to get the crowd to stop, and many in the stands soon started clapping instead and muted “K-D” chants could be heard as Durant was helped off the court in the second quarter.

WATCH: Curry says he’s ‘confused’ about Toronto fans reaction to Durant injury

The incident drew criticism from some Golden State players and observers, including many on social media, but on Tuesday, one Raptors fan tried to make it right for all of Canada.

READ MORE: Toronto Mayor John Tory calls Raptors fans’ cheers after Durant injury ‘overstated’

An anonymous Canadian sent flowers to the Golden State Warriors player on Tuesday morning, apologizing “on behalf of Canada.”

The flowers were sent to the Warriors office with a card reading: “Dear KD and the Warriors: I can’t even believe those dumba** Raptors fans cheered when they saw you were injured,” the card read. “I was watching the game and felt horrible. It was a total disgrace. I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada. Prayers for recovery.”

"I hereby apologize on behalf of Canada — prayers for recovery." A Raptors fan sent flowers to the Warriors as an apology for the cheers after Kevin Durant's injury. 👏 (via @KleinschmidtJD)https://t.co/uaBRaPcJwk pic.twitter.com/blSx2uFpdU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 12, 2019

Many social media users have been applauding the kind gesture from the anonymous Canadian fan.

Kudos to this Raptors fan; It's huge to take responsibility for an ENTIRE fanbase; The sentiment is appreciated, I'm sure – The fact that YOU did this means you were not the problem. But #Respect 🙏🏾 — TongueTied: Deus Ex Machina (@TongueTied25) June 12, 2019

To apologize on behalf of an entire country. Salute. — 🤸🏾‍♀️ (@Neatnique) June 12, 2019

Oh wow!! 😮😮😮

Very nice!! 👊 Who ever did that is 👇 pic.twitter.com/QwwWtunntL — FrappMocha ☕🎮🕹 (@FrappMocha) June 12, 2019

What a beautiful gesture! — Monica J. (@MonicaJagielka) June 12, 2019

READ MORE: Warriors slam ‘classless’ Raptors fans who cheered for Durant injury

There is also a website called SorryKD.com, which was created to “make it up” to Durant.

“SorryKD That’s not what Canada is about. We got really excited about winning our first championship, ever! When we saw one of the best players on earth leave the game with injury [sic], it made that championship feel so much closer. We got too excited and we screwed up. We are Canadian, so naturally, we are sorry,” the website reads.

WATCH: Warriors’ executive gets choked up talking about Kevin Durant injury

The website continues: “We want to make it up to you! Kevin Durant is one of the best human beings in basketball. His work with the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation has earned him awards like the ESPN Humanitarian of The Year and NBA Community Assist Award. The KDFC raises funds to enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic and social programs.”

“Raptor Nation — Let’s show KD our true colours and support his humanitarian efforts. WE THE NORTH!”

The website has a yellow button, which directs people to the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation website to donate money to Durant’s foundation.

Another Toronto fan set out to salvage Raptor Nation’s reputation following the incident by launching an online fundraiser for the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which helps at-risk youth.

“We’re sorry that some fans of Raptor Nation at the Scotiabank arena, Jurassic Park and in some bars/restaurants showing the game, displayed an ugly side of fandom when they cheered on the injury of Kevin Durant,” says the fundraising page on GoFundMe.

“This isn’t cool. This isn’t right. This isn’t what I expect from fellow Canadians.”

The fundraiser, which aims to collect $50,000, received roughly $250 in its first hours. As of this writing, the fundraiser has collected over $2,000.

READ MORE: Drake courtside antics draw major attention at Raptors game as team breaks even with Bucks

Toronto Mayor John Tory stressed Tuesday that while any crowd may contain some who react the wrong way, the “vast majority” of people at Monday’s NBA Finals game in Toronto acted like good sports fans.

“I was in the arena and it happened right at the end of a play, and people were cheering at the end of the play but very quickly after that, (Durant) got a very warm round of applause as he was taken on to the dressing room — as he should. He’s a superstar, and nobody wants to see him hurt,” Tory said.

WATCH: John Tory says fans inside Scotiabank arena gave Durant ’round of applause’

It’s important not to overblow such incidents or make generalizations about what Toronto sports fans are like, the mayor added.

“Toronto sports fans are good fans, they’re considerate fans,” Tory said. “They understand a superstar when they see one, and I think that’s the kind of applause he got as he left the arena.”

The Warriors eked out a victory Monday, winning 106-105 in Game 5 of the best-of-seven series. Game 6 of the finals goes Thursday in Oakland, Calif.

—With files from the Canadian Press