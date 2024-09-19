Menu

Sports

Veteran Bombers linebacker Bighill to undergo season-ending knee surgery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 12:26 pm
1 min read
Veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill said Thursday that he will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee.

The 35-year-old posted the injury update on his Instagram account and said he plans to return after rehab.

Bighill had 48 tackles and a sack over 10 games with the Bombers this season, his 12th in the CFL and sixth with Winnipeg.

He was placed on the six-game injured list after Winnipeg’s 35-33 win over Saskatchewan on Sept. 1. He made two tackles in the game before leaving late in the fourth quarter.

Bighill has 939 defensive tackles, 71 special-teams tackles and 50 sacks over 190 career regular-season games with B.C. and Winnipeg.

The five-foot-10, 241-pound linebacker is a three-time Grey Cup champion, three-time CFL defensive player of the year and six-time all-star.

DT on the Bombers: Sept. 13

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

