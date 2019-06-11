Mick Jagger talks Rolling Stones tour with Q107 in first post-surgery interview

Two months after postponing The Rolling Stones‘ upcoming No Filter tour and an unexpected heart operation, Mick Jagger is back in action and feeling “pretty good,” the rocker says.

The 75-year-old frontman is set to hit the road with the Stones in less than two weeks, but he took the time to chat with Q107‘s John Derringer on Monday morning about his recovery, memories of Toronto’s SARSStock in 2003 and his excitement to return to Canada.

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to play the Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., on June 29 with a huge lineup of Canadian talent.

The massive event ground will house 71,000-plus Rolling Stones fans for a full day of celebrations to kick off Canada Day weekend.

Initially, Jagger’s health condition left many fans in panic. However, after posting a lively video of himself dancing on Instagram last month, fans were assured they had nothing to worry about.

Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) April 5, 2019

When asked about the video, Jagger joked: “There’s always different ways of doing things.”

He said he was keeping busy and that the band had been “rehearsing a lot in the last few weeks.”

“This morning (I did) a bit of gym,” he added. “Nothing crazy… Then I go into rehearsal with the rest of the band.”

“What are your recollections of that terrific day in 2003 when you guys played in Downsview Park at SARSStock?” asked Derringer.

“That was amazing,” Jagger replied. “(There) was such a wonderful turnout, and (it) was such a beautiful day.”

“I remember we took a helicopter up there and flew over and saw the crowd, which was incredible. It was such a good lineup of acts,” he said. “It was a really great day. I will never forget that.”

Jagger didn’t give much away about what Canadian fans can expect to hear at the rapidly approaching Burl’s Creek show, however he admitted the Stones have been rehearsing some songs they “haven’t done recently” and others they “haven’t done before.”

“We try and get a bit into the unusual,” said Jagger, revealing that 1976’s Memory Motel was one of the songs the band had been rehearsing. “We actually rehearsed that one the other day.”

“Most of the time, people don’t want too much of the unusual,” he joked.

Jagger promised that fans would hear some of the band’s best-known classics, too.

“We sometimes drop one or two, but there’s maybe 10 favourites,” he said.

Alongside The Rolling Stones at Burl’s Creek will be special guests The Glorious Sons, The Beaches, One Bad Son, Dwayne Gretzky and Money City Maniacs rockers Sloan.

The highly anticipated show is now offering camping options, too.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to see The Rolling Stones are in luck as the No Filter concert dates are still on sale.

Tickets for the long-awaited show at Burl’s Creek are available here. Additional details and tour information can be found on The Rolling Stones’ official website.

Rescheduled No Filter 2019 tour dates

** Oro-Medonte gig has been bolded **

June 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 29 — Oro-Medonte, Ont. @ Burl’s Creek Event Grounds

July 3 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

July 7 — Foxboro, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

July 14 — New Orleans, La. @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome

July 19 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

July 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 — Houston, Tex. @ NRG Stadium

Aug. 1 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 5 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 10 — Denver, Colo. @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Aug. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ CenturyLink Field

Aug. 18 — Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s®️ Stadium

Aug. 22 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose Bowl

Aug. 26 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

The full interview with Jagger can be found here.

