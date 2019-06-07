Crime
June 7, 2019 12:32 pm

OPP looking for Inverary boat thieves

By Online Reporter  Global News

OPP are looking for the people they say stole boats at a marina and boat dealership in Inverary, Ont.

South Frontenac OPP are looking for three suspects following the theft of two boats and their trailers in Inverary.

Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday night when two pickup trucks entered North Country Marine and drove away with two boats.

The suspects allegedly used a grinder to sever a locked gate at the Inverary boat dealership.

A 2013 South Bay pontoon boat and trailer, along with a 2019 Legend and its trailer were stolen.

A Mercury outboard motor was also taken.

Frontenac OPP is looking for a Chevy Silverado and an older model beige GMC pick up truck with chrome sidestep, which were caught on security footage towing the boats away.

The suspects were last seen heading southbound on Perth Road through Glenburnie.

