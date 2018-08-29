2 men charged as Nanaimo RCMP sinks alleged serial boat theft operation

Nanaimo RCMP have arrested two alleged boat thieves, and say they could be involved in the theft of more than a dozen vessels.

Police made the arrests last Wednesday on Shoreline Drive, where the men were found in possession of two stolen boats.

One had been taken from Nanaimo’s Port Basin, while the other was purloined from Mudge Island.

David Robert Malcolm and Ian Raymond Sweard have each been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

However, while both men are each facing a pair of charges, police believe they may have been involved in a rash of recent boat thefts.

Mounties said 13 boats have been stolen in the area since May 14, most near the Nanaimo Port Authority Port Basin.

The majority of the stolen boats were either unlocked or poorly locked, police said.

Since the arrests, the RCMP said there had been no new thefts.

Police are reminding boat owners to use a heavy duty chain or lock on their boats, and to clear their vessels of any valuables.

Boat owners should also have a good photo of their boat, and record its hull identification number (HIN) along with make, model and serial number, police said.