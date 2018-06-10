Fairytale ending for Nanaimo teen who had grad dress stolen from front porch

A Nanaimo teen celebrated her graduation this weekend thanks to members of the community, who refused to let thieves spoil her big day.

“I never thought I was going to be standing here on Tuesday,” Claudia Yaya said Saturday. “I was in tears, but I’m here and I’m happy.”

Yaya’s gown disappeared from her doorstep shortly after it was delivered earlier this week.

“I was in shock,” she said. “I didn’t want to believe that that had happened.”

Yaya took to Facebook to detail the theft of the prom dress and the shoes she had saved up to buy.

Linda Jesson, owner of Party Girl Fashion Exclusives, saw Yaya’s post and decided she wanted to help.

“Our heart just melted that she had lost her dress and we’ve had two daughters graduate and know how important that day is,” Jesson said.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to have a dress that’s going to fit this girl.”

Jesson offered to dress her up.

“I was shocked that someone actually offer me dress for free,” Yaya said. “I was like, ‘What?’ This is impossible. Who could do this?’ She was like, ‘Come in and try the dresses on.'”

The new dress proved to be a perfect fit.

“I feel like Cinderella, to be honest,” Yaya said.

Yaya will head to the University of Northern British Columbia in the fall to work towards a bachelor of science degree.

Jesson said she was happy to help.

“We’ve only known her now for a day but we felt like we’ve known her forever.”