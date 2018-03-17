Rescue vessel goes missing in Agassiz

B.C.’s search and rescue association says thieves have made off with a vessel that saves lives.

The association says at around 10 p.m. Friday night, thieves broke into the locked Kent Harrison search and rescue compound in Agassiz.

The eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was last seen heading west on Highway 1 near the Prest Road overpass, near Chilliwack.

So far no comment from Mounties.