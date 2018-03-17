World
Rescue vessel goes missing in Agassiz

By Reporter  Global News

The Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was allegedly stolen by thieves Friday night.

BC Search and Rescue Association
B.C.’s search and rescue association says thieves have made off with a vessel that saves lives.

The association says at around 10 p.m. Friday night, thieves broke into the locked Kent Harrison search and rescue compound in Agassiz.

The eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel was last seen heading west on Highway 1 near the Prest Road overpass, near Chilliwack.

So far no comment from Mounties.

