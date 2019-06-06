Man punches his own vehicle – and the curb – during Lower Sackville road rage incident: RCMP

Police are looking for a man who punched his own vehicle, and then the curb, in a fit of rage in Lower Sackville, N.S., Wednesday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call at around 8 p.m. of a disturbance on Nordic Crescent.

Police arrived to learn that a woman with a child in the car stopped at the intersection of Pinehill Drive and Glendale Drive to let a pedestrian cross.

As she stopped, police say a man driving behind her swerved into another lane, honked his horn and yelled at her.

The woman told police she continued driving after the pedestrian crossed and eventually pulled into a driveway on Nordic Crescent.

Police say the man then pulled up near the woman and got out of the vehicle.

“He yelled at her and punched the vehicle he was driving on the hood and roof, causing dents,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“The man then punched in the air toward the woman and punched the curb, possibly hurting his hand.”

The suspect is described as a white man, about 35 years old with brown hair.

Police say he was driving an older grey Honda Civic with a black bug deflector on the hood.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.