Crime
February 13, 2018 1:00 pm
Updated: February 13, 2018 1:15 pm

RCMP seek witnesses after stray bullets strike Lower Sackville homes in daylight shooting

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP were called to the Lower Sackville, N.S. neighbourhood on Monday afternoon after several residents heard gunshots.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
A A

A Lower Sackville, N.S. neighbourhood was rocked by a daylight shooting that left a stray bullet in one person’s couch and another bullet in someone’s closet — neither of whom were the intended target.

RCMP have now released more information about the incident on Sunnyvale Crescent. Officers were called at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday after several residents reported hearing gunshots.

READ MORE: Halifax RCMP investigating reports of gunshots in Lower Sackville neighbourhood

Four homes were hit with stray bullets and police say they do not believe any of those residences were the intended targets.

“Those involved had a complete disregard for the safety of the public in this neighbourhood,” said Insp. Kevin O’Blenis in a release from the RCMP.

“Investigators have found a bullet on a living room couch in one home, and in another (home,) a bullet went into the home and was found in a closet.”

RCMP released this map showing the homes that were struck by stray bullets.

NS RCMP

Witnesses, including one who spoke to  Global News, said that after the shootings, they saw a black vehicle speed away on Beaver Bank Road and a white Honda CR-V that speed off toward Hillsdale Crescent.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of the CR-V had a handgun and was wearing white gloves and dark clothing. He’s described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build. The passenger in his vehicle was a white female in her twenties, wearing a black coat with fur on the hood.

There was a heavy police presence on Sunnyvale Crescent as police investigated the shooting.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News

RCMP believe the intended target was in the black vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene of the shooting and turned right onto Beaver Bank Road, where it did not stop at a stop sign and nearly collided with another car that had been travelling south. Police would like to speak to the people in that vehicle.

RCMP released this surveillance photo of the black vehicle that they believe was the intended target and a possible witness vehicle.

NS RCMP

RCMP are also asking anyone else with information to call the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at (902) 490-5020.

“I want to assure residents our members are actively working this investigation in the hope of identifying the persons responsible for this shooting. We need anyone to come forward who may have seen anything out of the ordinary leading up to the shooting or after it occurred,” said O’Blenis.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Gunfire
Lower Sackville
Lower Sackville NS
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
NS RCMP
RCMP
Shooting
Shots

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News