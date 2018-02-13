RCMP seek witnesses after stray bullets strike Lower Sackville homes in daylight shooting

A Lower Sackville, N.S. neighbourhood was rocked by a daylight shooting that left a stray bullet in one person’s couch and another bullet in someone’s closet — neither of whom were the intended target.

RCMP have now released more information about the incident on Sunnyvale Crescent. Officers were called at around 1:45 p.m. on Monday after several residents reported hearing gunshots.

Four homes were hit with stray bullets and police say they do not believe any of those residences were the intended targets.

“Those involved had a complete disregard for the safety of the public in this neighbourhood,” said Insp. Kevin O’Blenis in a release from the RCMP.

“Investigators have found a bullet on a living room couch in one home, and in another (home,) a bullet went into the home and was found in a closet.”

Witnesses, including one who spoke to Global News, said that after the shootings, they saw a black vehicle speed away on Beaver Bank Road and a white Honda CR-V that speed off toward Hillsdale Crescent.

Police say witnesses told them the driver of the CR-V had a handgun and was wearing white gloves and dark clothing. He’s described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build. The passenger in his vehicle was a white female in her twenties, wearing a black coat with fur on the hood.

RCMP believe the intended target was in the black vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle left the scene of the shooting and turned right onto Beaver Bank Road, where it did not stop at a stop sign and nearly collided with another car that had been travelling south. Police would like to speak to the people in that vehicle.

RCMP are also asking anyone else with information to call the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division at (902) 490-5020.

“I want to assure residents our members are actively working this investigation in the hope of identifying the persons responsible for this shooting. We need anyone to come forward who may have seen anything out of the ordinary leading up to the shooting or after it occurred,” said O’Blenis.

