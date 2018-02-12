Canada
February 12, 2018 3:40 pm
Updated: February 12, 2018 3:41 pm

Halifax RCMP investigating reports of gunshots in Lower Sackville neighbourhood

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating reports of gunshots in a Lower Sackville neighbourhood.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
Halifax RCMP are investigating reports of gunshots in a Lower Sackville neighbourhood.

At least a dozen police vehicles converged on Sunnyvale Crescent at around 2 p.m. on Monday.

shooting4

There was a heavy police presence on Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
shooting3

There was a heavy police presence on Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
shooting2

There was a heavy police presence on Sunnyvale Crescent in Lower Sackville.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News

The road was temporarily blocked while a police dog was used to assist investigators.

RCMP say they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but a witness told Global News two cars were seen speeding away from the area.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

With a file from Richard Dooley

