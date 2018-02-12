Halifax RCMP investigating reports of gunshots in Lower Sackville neighbourhood
Halifax RCMP are investigating reports of gunshots in a Lower Sackville neighbourhood.
At least a dozen police vehicles converged on Sunnyvale Crescent at around 2 p.m. on Monday.
The road was temporarily blocked while a police dog was used to assist investigators.
RCMP say they are still in the early stages of the investigation, but a witness told Global News two cars were seen speeding away from the area.
Police say there were no injuries reported.
