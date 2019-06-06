Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie to get new bike lanes, expanded cyclist network

Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie is in for an overhaul of its bike network as part of new measures announced by the City of Montreal and the borough on Thursday.

The expansive plan includes adding 65 kilometres of additional bike lanes as well as transforming 90 kilometres of existing paths into four-season and protected paths.

The makeover is described as an “unprecedented shift” by the borough, which says it wants to create a safe and vast bike network for the growing number of cyclists on Montreal roads.

“More and more citizens are choosing bicycles as a primary mode of transportation, and we want to put everything in place to reinforce this trend,” said borough Mayor Francois William Croteau in a statement.

Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie’s announcement comes as the Valérie Plante administration pushes for more active transport in the city. Last week, Plante unveiled the details for an express cycling network spanning across Montreal. The city also recently announced it will create designated bike paths on Camillien-Houde Way on Mount Royal.

As part of the plan, the borough says it will build a two-way major cycling axis on De Chateaubriand Avenue this year. It is also looking at transforming parts of Bellechasse and St-Zotique streets into one-way streets to develop protected bike paths.

In an effort to bolster road safety, the borough also plans to create five-metre clearance zones with markings where alleyways meet bike paths in 2020. It will also install protection bollards to keep bike lanes separate from car traffic.

Vélo Québec, a cycling organization in the province, says it is happy to see Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie revamp its bike network.

A full map of the proposed changes is available online.

