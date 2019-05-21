The Montreal Bike Festival at the end of this month marks an unofficial start to the bicycling season in Quebec, a leading world destination for cyclists.
Why so popular? It’s because of Route Verte, a sprawling network of trails and bike friendly-byways that offers more than 5,300 kilometres of cycling in verdant lands.
And the network, nearly a quarter century old, is about to get another growth spurt.
Quebec is adding some 900 kilometres to Route Verte.
In Montreal, a festive night ride on May 31 typically draws 10,000 cyclists.
On Sunday, June 2, the Vélo Quebec organization puts on its iconic tour of the city-island, with 25,000 taking part in the family-friendly tour and thousands more cheering them on.
