Quebec, a leading world destination for cyclists

By The Associated Press

Chantal Doiron, right, leads a bike tour past Notre Dame Basilica Friday, May 17, 2013 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Montreal Bike Festival at the end of this month marks an unofficial start to the bicycling season in Quebec, a leading world destination for cyclists.

Why so popular? It’s because of Route Verte, a sprawling network of trails and bike friendly-byways that offers more than 5,300 kilometres of cycling in verdant lands.

And the network, nearly a quarter century old, is about to get another growth spurt.

Quebec is adding some 900 kilometres to Route Verte.

In Montreal, a festive night ride on May 31 typically draws 10,000 cyclists.

On Sunday, June 2, the Vélo Quebec organization puts on its iconic tour of the city-island, with 25,000 taking part in the family-friendly tour and thousands more cheering them on.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

