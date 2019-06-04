Essa Township
OPP investigating reported car crash involving 3 vehicles in Essa, Ont.

Police are investigating a reported collision in Essa, Ont., that occurred on Monday.

Officers are investigating a reported three-vehicle collision that occurred Monday afternoon in Essa, Ont., on County Road 21 between the 9th and 10th lines.

In the three-vehicle crash, a full-sized pickup truck and a mid-sized sedan collided head-on, police say.

The male driver of the sedan had to be extricated from the vehicle and was then assessed on site by emergency personnel before being transported to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for precautionary reasons, OPP say.

According to police, there were four other parties involved in the crash, including two children, all of whom were assessed and released at the scene.

County Road 21 reopened shortly after the collision.

No charges have been laid, but the investigation remains ongoing.

