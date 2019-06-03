Midland woman charged with multiple traffic-related offences in Innisfil: South Simcoe police

A 30-year-old Midland woman is facing several traffic-related charges after a vehicle stop in Innisfil on Sunday, South Simcoe police say.

The woman was charged with stunt driving, speeding, impaired driving and open liquor after she was stopped on the 7th Line travelling eastbound at 50 km/h over the posted speed limit, police say.

The woman failed a roadside screening test, officers say. She was taken to the police station, where her breath tests resulted in readings of double the legal alcohol limit.

Her licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven days.

The Midland woman was released with a future court date.

