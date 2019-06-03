Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported theft from local store

Barrie police are searching for a male and female suspect after a reported theft occurred at the local Joe’s No Frills at 165 Wellington St. W. on Friday afternoon.

At 3:40 p.m., two suspects entered the grocery store and selected several packaged candy products, which they put in a backpack, police say.

The suspects then left the store without paying for the items, according to police.

The male suspect is described as a man in his early 20s who stands between five feet nine inches and five feet 11 inches tall with a slim build and medium-length black hair. Police say he was wearing a blue-and-white striped button-up, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The female suspect is described as a woman in her early 20s who stands between five feet three inches and five feet five inches and weighs 110 to 115 pounds. Police say she has medium-length brown hair, was wearing a blue jacket and blue-and-red shorts and carried a dark backpack.

Anyone with information can contact Cont. Towns of the Barrie Police Service by email at jtowns@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.