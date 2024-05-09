Fraudster takes $700K from not-for-profit: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

More than $700,000 was taken from a Toronto not-for-profit organization in a fraud scheme that has now resulted in an arrest, police say.

Toronto police said that between November 2022 and December 2023, a suspect was employed at a not-for-profit in Toronto and created fake vendor invoices and bills that were payable to bank accounts that he had access to.

“The suspect used funds from the not-for-profit to pay these fraudulent invoices and bills,” police allege.

The suspect allegedly obtained more than $700,000 from the organization, which officers didn’t name.

Richmond Hill resident Abbas Ali, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a number of offences. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.