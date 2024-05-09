Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fraudster takes $700K from not-for-profit: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 9, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Abbas Ali, 36, faces a number of charges.
Abbas Ali, 36, faces a number of charges. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

More than $700,000 was taken from a Toronto not-for-profit organization in a fraud scheme that has now resulted in an arrest, police say.

Toronto police said that between November 2022 and December 2023, a suspect was employed at a not-for-profit in Toronto and created fake vendor invoices and bills that were payable to bank accounts that he had access to.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“The suspect used funds from the not-for-profit to pay these fraudulent invoices and bills,” police allege.

The suspect allegedly obtained more than $700,000 from the organization, which officers didn’t name.

Trending Now

Richmond Hill resident Abbas Ali, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with a number of offences. He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 2.

Investigators said they believe there may be more victims and anyone with information was asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices