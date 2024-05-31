2 men dead following separate Toronto-area motorcycle crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Two young men died Thursday following separate motorcycle collisions in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said police received calls for the Mississauga crash at 9:45 p.m., which involved a motorcycle and an SUV at Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, near Mavis Road.

Pictures gathered from the scene show a black motorcycle lying in an intersection, and a grey SUV with severe damage on its right rear quarter panel, bumper and door.

View full screen

View full screen Previous Image Next Image Close Modal Gallery

Chakravarthy said the motorcycle rider was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. The man, who was in his 20s, later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, he added.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In Brampton, Chakravarthy said police received a call at 5:57 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus at Hurontario Street and Petworth Road, just south of Mayfield Road.

View image in full screen Peel Regional Police investigate a collision involving a motorcycle at Hurontario Street and Petworth Drive in Brampton on May 30, 2024. A man in his 20s was killed, police said. Steve Rafuse/Global News

A man in his 20s died from his injuries at the scene, he said. No one on the transit bus was injured, he added.

The causes of both crashes are unclear as the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.