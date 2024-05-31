Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 men dead following separate Toronto-area motorcycle crashes

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted May 31, 2024 8:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '2 dead following separate Toronto-area motorcycle crashes'
2 dead following separate Toronto-area motorcycle crashes
WATCH - 2 dead following separate Toronto-area motorcycle crashes
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two young men died Thursday following separate motorcycle collisions in Mississauga and Brampton, Peel Regional Police say.

Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy said police received calls for the Mississauga crash at 9:45 p.m., which involved a motorcycle and an SUV at Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, near Mavis Road.

Pictures gathered from the scene show a black motorcycle lying in an intersection, and a grey SUV with severe damage on its right rear quarter panel, bumper and door.

  • Peel Region Crash

Chakravarthy said the motorcycle rider was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. The man, who was in his 20s, later died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries, he added.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In Brampton, Chakravarthy said police received a call at 5:57 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a transit bus at Hurontario Street and Petworth Road, just south of Mayfield Road.

Peel Region Crash View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police investigate a collision involving a motorcycle at Hurontario Street and Petworth Drive in Brampton on May 30, 2024. A man in his 20s was killed, police said. Steve Rafuse/Global News

A man in his 20s died from his injuries at the scene, he said. No one on the transit bus was injured, he added.

The causes of both crashes are unclear as the investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.

More on Toronto
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices