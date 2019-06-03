34-year-old man charged with impaired driving in Bradford: police

A 34-year-old Toronto man was charged with impaired driving after officers were called about a vehicle parked in a driveway in Bradford on Saturday, South Simcoe police say.

Officers found the man after receiving a tip about a vehicle in the 8th Line and County Road 27 area on Saturday morning. Officers administered a roadside screening test and say the driver failed.

The man was taken to the police station and officers say breath tests showed readings well over the legal limit.

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released with a court date later this month.