60-year-old man charged with impaired driving in Innisfil: police

A 60-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after he failed a roadside screening device test in Innisfil on Wednesday, police say.

A South Simcoe police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 9th Line and Sideroad 25 area around 3:30 p.m. and alleged the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police arrested the driver and took him to the police station where further tests resulted in readings of three times the legal alcohol limit.

The man’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days, officers add.

The man was released with a future court date.