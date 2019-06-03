Springwater
June 3, 2019 11:52 am

1 injured following motorcycle crash in Springwater, Ont.: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are investigating after a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Highway 93 on Saturday.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
One person is facing serious injuries after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Springwater Township on Saturday morning, police say.

There was one occupant on the motorcycle who was sent to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment for his injuries, officers say.

The crash occurred on Highway 93 at about 10:30 a.m., OPP add.

The investigation is ongoing.

