1 injured following motorcycle crash in Springwater, Ont.: OPP

One person is facing serious injuries after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Springwater Township on Saturday morning, police say.

There was one occupant on the motorcycle who was sent to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment for his injuries, officers say.

The crash occurred on Highway 93 at about 10:30 a.m., OPP add.

The investigation is ongoing.