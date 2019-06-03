1 injured following motorcycle crash in Springwater, Ont.: OPP

One person is facing serious injuries after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Springwater Township on Saturday morning, police say.
There was one occupant on the motorcycle who was sent to a local hospital and subsequently airlifted to a Toronto hospital for treatment for his injuries, officers say.
The crash occurred on Highway 93 at about 10:30 a.m., OPP add.
The investigation is ongoing.
