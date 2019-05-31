OPP investigate suspicious item in Springwater, determine no threat to public safety
OPP determined there was no threat to public safety after officers were called to investigate a reported suspicious item around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in Springwater.
According to police, the Anne Street area experienced a heavy police presence and was closed to the public during the investigation.
The area opened back up to the public at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officers say.
OPP say those who notice suspicious activity in their neighbourhood should call 911.
