Winnipeg Jets trade Kevin Hayes for draft pick

Kevin Hayes is no longer a member of the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets’ long list of free agents decreased by one on Monday as the team dealt Hayes to Philadelphia for the Flyers’ fifth-round selection in the upcoming NHL draft.

Hayes, 27, was acquired by the Jets from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. He scored five goals with seven assists in 20 regular season games. He notched two more goals in their six playoff games.

For the Jets, it’s all about getting something for nothing, as Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent next month. The trade allows the Flyers to get a head start on free agency as they now have his exclusive negotiation rights up until the start of free agency.