June 1, 2019 12:41 pm
Updated: June 1, 2019 12:44 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign forward Chibisov to one-year contract

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER 21, 2017: Metallurg Magnitogorsk's Andrei Chibisov (L) and CSKA Moscow's Mikhail Naumenkov fight for the puck in their 2017/18 KHL Regular Season ice hockey match at CSKA Arena. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images)

Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images
The Winnipeg Jets have made an addition to their forward depth.

The Jets have signed forward Andrei Chibisov to a one-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value of $925,000.

The 26-year-old native of Prokopyevsk, Russia is coming off his fifth season in the KHL. He recorded seven goals and 13 assists this year with Metallurg Magnitogorsk.

Over his five seasons in the league, Chibisov played 220 games and recorded 66 points.

Chibisov is expected to be at Jets development camp next month.

