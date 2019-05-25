Sports
May 25, 2019 11:50 am

Winnipeg Jets ink Laurent Brossoit to one-year deal

By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) saves the shot from Nashville Predators' Rocco Grimaldi (23) as Jets' Tyler Myers (57) defends during third period NHL action in Winnipeg on Friday, March 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

John Woods / The Canadian Press
Laurent Brossoit has signed a one-year deal, keeping him with the Winnipeg Jets thru the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old posted a 13-6-2 record this season, while appearing in 21 games.

Brossoit was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

He was signed by the Jets as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

The new contract is worth $1,225,000.

