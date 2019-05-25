Winnipeg Jets ink Laurent Brossoit to one-year deal

Laurent Brossoit has signed a one-year deal, keeping him with the Winnipeg Jets thru the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old posted a 13-6-2 record this season, while appearing in 21 games.

Brossoit was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

He was signed by the Jets as a free agent on July 1, 2018.

The new contract is worth $1,225,000.

