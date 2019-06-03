Traffic
June 3, 2019 3:58 pm

Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle outside east-end Toronto school

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Police say the collision happened at Midland and Lockie avenues.

File / Google Streetview
Toronto police and paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle outside a Scarborough school Monday afternoon.

Police said two children were crossing the street at the intersection of Midland and Lockie avenues, just north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 3:30 p.m. when the collision happened.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a girl was being rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. The condition of the second child was not known.

There are two schools near the intersection: Agincourt Junior Public School and Agincourt Collegiate Institute.

It’s not clear which, if either, of the schools the children went to.

More to come.

