Child in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle outside east-end Toronto school
Toronto police and paramedics say a child is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle outside a Scarborough school Monday afternoon.
Police said two children were crossing the street at the intersection of Midland and Lockie avenues, just north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 3:30 p.m. when the collision happened.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News a girl was being rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries. The condition of the second child was not known.
There are two schools near the intersection: Agincourt Junior Public School and Agincourt Collegiate Institute.
It’s not clear which, if either, of the schools the children went to.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.