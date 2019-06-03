3 people from Moncton charged with break-ins, and drug offences: RCMP

Two men and a woman, all from Moncton, have been charged with multiple offences in connection with a recent string of alleged break-ins and thefts at businesses in Salisbury, Riverview, Moncton and Irishtown, as well as several drug offences.

Early in the morning on May 28, police responded to reports of break-ins or attempted break-ins at five businesses.

A short time later, police responded to a report of a crash on Route 490 in Irishtown, N.B.

Officers found that a three-tonne cube van had struck a horse that had escaped its enclosure. By the time RCMP officers arrived, the occupants of the cube van had left the scene and the horse died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

A search of the cube van led to the discovery of items that had been reported stolen in the earlier break-ins, with the cube van found to also be stolen.

As a result of the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a hotel on Mountain Road and seized what is believed to be a quantity of crack cocaine and other drugs. A 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested at the hotel.

A search warrant was also executed at a storage locker in Moncton, where additional stolen property was recovered.

The suspects are identified as Sacha Matthew Davison and Isabelle Gariepy-Theriault.

Davison has been remanded into custody, but Gariepy-Theriault was released on a promise to appear in Moncton provincial court on August 13.

A third person, 27-year-old Michael Maillet has also been charged in connection with the incidents, but police continue to search for him.