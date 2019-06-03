RCMP seek information following reported break-in at New Brunswick church

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after a reported break-in and theft at a church in Upper Brighton, N.B.

Police say they believe the incident occurred between noon on May 24 and 10 a.m. on May 25 at the Upper Brighton Freewill Baptist Church.

A Dell laptop and a large Yamaha speaker were reportedly stolen during the break-in, according to police.

Anyone with information on the reported incident is asked to contact the Woodstock detachment of the RCMP at 506-325-3000 or to call Crime Stoppers.