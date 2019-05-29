Second man sentenced in record-breaking Vancouver International Airport drug seizure

It was the largest drug seizure in CBSA Pacific Region’s history — 35 kg of heroin shipped from Laos to Vancouver May 22, 2014.

An 18-month investigation by RCMP, CBSA and the Vancouver Police Department resulted in the seizure.

The heroin was covered in beeswax, and made it into the airport with the help of 46 year-old Randy Per, an Air Canada employee who used his status to gain access to the warehouse the shipment was coming into.

According to court documents, authorities had been aware of Per’s activities some time before, and he had been under observation for a considerable time.

Per was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Now, 38-year-old Tenny Guon Lim, who was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, will be heading to prison for eight years as well.

They both plead guilty to the charge.

Court documents say Per used his status at the airport to gain access to the bonding warehouse where the incoming shipment was stored, awaiting approval for entry into Canada.

He was seen engaging in a large number of phone calls and text messages, and then he met up with Lim off-site.

Lim then drove a black Mercedes into the warehouse, where Per, who had by then returned to the warehouse, used a forklift to load the shipment into the Mercedes.

Lim drove away, but was stopped by police, who found the shipment.

Neither of the men were known to police.