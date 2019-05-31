Pointe-Claire’s popular Calistoga Grill up for sale

The Calistoga Grill in Pointe-Claire is one of the few places in the West Island where patrons say good food, good drinks and most importantly, good live music are always on tap.

“We’ve been coming here weekly for at least 10 years,” said patron Christine Hiller. “If Elton John is playing, I’m here. And if ABBA is here, I’m here and on the floor.”

“It’s our hobby,” said owner Jeff Tierney. “We do it for the music.”

But after 14 years, Tierney and his wife are ready to pass the torch.

“We’re busier and busier with other things, with grandchildren and that sort of thing, and they’re the fun part,” Tierney said.

The Calistoga Grill is not only an entertainment cornerstone for customers but also for musicians. Airport 77 — a disco and 70s music band — has landed several gigs at the restaurant.

“It’s a great place,” said Airport 77 drummer and manager Brent Martin.

“Montreal suffers from a lack of live music and this is one of the last places where musicians can get up and play in front of an audience.”

Tierney says that he and his wife have interviewed about 20 potential buyers and are hoping they’ll have a new owner in a few weeks.

Tierney added they will make sure the new owners keep their table reserved and, most importantly, hosting the live acts they are known and loved for.

“We’re basically giving the place away,” Tierney said. “As long as you are doing the right thing musically and entertainment-wise then you can have it.”

