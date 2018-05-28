EXCLUSIVE: Pointe-Claire’s iconic Pioneer may soon be sold, turned into condos

Pointe-Claire Village is known for its waterfront properties, cobble stone sidewalks and famous shops and restaurants.

Some say what makes the area so special is its historical buildings.

The Pioneer on Lakeshore Boulevard is one of those buildings.

“I used to go to the pioneer when I was young,” said Île-Perrot resident Rhonda Hamilton.

“Then, they changed the name to Clyde’s then back to the Pioneer and it’s pretty amazing — it’s a landmark.”

The building has been around since the early 1900s.

It has taken on many incarnations, including a hotel.

In 1979, Ron Bracken bought it and turned it into the Pioneer. About 15 years ago, his wife took over. Recently, she sold the building.

Though she did confirm the sale to Global News, she did not want to speak on camera, saying the deal hasn’t yet been finalized.

The real estate group that brokered the deal posted the news on its Facebook page, saying the land will be transformed into condos.

“I’m totally against it,” said Pointe-Claire resident Rosina Armbruster.

“I’m totally against condos. It’s enough. They’re going to ruin the village look.”

In a statement to Global News, the City of Pointe-Claire remained tight-lipped about the project.

“The promoter is currently in discussions with the city. In accordance with the law, these discussions remain confidential at this stage,” it stated.

The Pointe-Claire Historical Society, whose mission is to preserve heritage buildings, said the Pioneer has heritage status and to demolish it would be a tragedy.

“We are very, very concerned about the possibility that the building can be demolished and we will do the action we need to protect it,” said Claude Arsenault.

The potential new owner of the land was not available for an interview, but told Global News the preliminary plan is to build 15 condos, three townhouses, four commercial units and underground parking.

He insisted residents in the area will benefit from the new project.