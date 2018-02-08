Pointe-Claire proposes to change building code for historic village

There are some winds of change coming to the historic Pointe-Claire village.

The mayor is proposing to amend the city’s building code to make it easier for commercial and residential owners in the village to renovate their buildings or build new.

“Before, Pointe-Claire had a reputation of being very complicated, permits to renovate and build. This is going to clean this all up. Make it simple,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere told Global News.

It’s the latest step in the long-term plan to revitalize the city’s crown jewel.

“It hasn’t evolved in 25 years. So what we’re going to see is a little bit more densification. More businesses want to come here,” he said.

There are plans to beautify the stretch of Lakeshore Road housing more than 180 merchants offering a wide variety of shops and services.

Some of the ideas being considered include widening the sidewalk, turning Lakeshore Road into a pedestrian mall during a limited time in the summer or offering building owners subsidies to upgrade their storefronts.

But none of these changes are imminent — changes to the neighbourhood are planned for the long-term. Of more pressing concern is putting the village on the map.

Merchant owners of some well-established businesses argue signs need to be installed on nearby Highway A20 advertising the historic district.

“We need simple things which we’ve been asking for many years like signage on the 20 saying ‘historic location,'” Maya Byers, owner of Babar Children’s bookstore, told Global News.

Some building owners agree, saying not enough people are aware of everything the village has to offer.

“When we have events, people come. Well, the regulars come. It’s to get the new crowds in,” Guy Barré of Placements Barré told Global News.

A public consultation period on the new building code is planned for Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at city hall.

