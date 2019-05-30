Woman arrested in connection with alleged motorcycle hit-and-run of 4-year-old boy

Toronto police say they have arrested a woman in connection with the alleged hit-and-run involving a four-year-old boy on Sunday.

Police said Breanne Lynn Maclellan, 32, of Markham, turned herself in around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Maclellan has been charged with leaving an accident scene causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist charged in east-end Toronto hit-and-run investigation, 4-year-old still in critical condition

On Sunday, police said they were called to Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at 1:30 p.m. for reports of a struck pedestrian.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury with critical injuries. He was transported to hospital where he remains.

Police allege Chowdhury was hit by a motorcycle and that a male driver and female passenger on the motorcycle fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators later released security images of the two suspects in the hope that the public would help identify them.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist charged in east-end Toronto hit-and-run of 4-year-old boy released on bail

On Monday, police announced that they arrested a man in connection with the collision and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Police did not name him but it was later revealed in court that the man charged was 31-year-old Darren Dawson.

Dawson was released on bail on Tuesday.

Maclellan was scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.

WATCH: Motorcyclist charged in Toronto hit-and-run of 4-year-old boy released on bail. Caryn Lieberman reports.