Child seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run in Toronto’s east end, motorcyclist sought: police

Toronto police say a young child has been seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in the city’s east end on Sunday and police are now searching for the driver after they allegedly fled the scene.

Police said they received a call for reports of a pedestrian struck at Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at 1:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived on scene, investigators said they located a child, anywhere from three to five years old, who had been hit by a motorcycle and was in and out of consciousness.

The child has since been rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition.

It is unclear what circumstances led up to the incident.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the motorcyclist who allegedly hit the child fled the scene following the incident and was last seen heading northbound on Victoria Park.

Police have described the motorcycle as being a red and orange Harley Davidson, being driven by a man anywhere from 40 to 50 years of age.

Roads have been closed in the area as police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

