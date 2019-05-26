2 injured after serious single-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say two people were injured after a serious single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Sunday.

Police said they received a call shortly after 3:30 a.m. for reports of a crash in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and South Millway.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a tree in the area.

READ MORE: Woman, 32, dead after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Toronto

A police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle, an adult male, was seriously injured and was transported to a trauma centre. A female passenger was also brought to a local hospital.

There is no word on the ages of the victims.

Shortly after the incident, Peel police tweeted that the injuries “are possibly life-threatening,” but there is no update on their conditions.

READ MORE: 3 injured, 4-year-old in life-threatening condition, after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Investigators said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but they are looking into whether or not alcohol and speed were factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

*UPDATE* Northbound Erin Mills Parkway from Dundas Street W is closed. MCB attending scene. Call received at 3:34am. One person taken to trauma, one person taken to local hospital. No further details at this time. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) May 26, 2019