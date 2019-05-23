3 injured, child in life-threatening condition, after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga

Officials say three people have been injured and a child is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Winston Churchill Boulevard before 3 p.m.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter that a passenger vehicle and transport truck were involved in the collision. He said the vehicle flipped onto the roof.

Rollover collision #Hwy401 EB closed at Winston Churchill Blvd #Mississauga – 3 transported to hospital https://t.co/2vppkE5hnJ — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) May 23, 2019

Peel Paramedics took three patients to hospital.

Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene, but later cancelled.

It’s unknown when the affected section of the highway will reopen.