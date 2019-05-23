3 injured, child in life-threatening condition, after crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga
Officials say three people have been injured and a child is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.
Ontario Provincial Police shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway at Winston Churchill Boulevard before 3 p.m.
Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter that a passenger vehicle and transport truck were involved in the collision. He said the vehicle flipped onto the roof.
Peel Paramedics took three patients to hospital.
Ornge air ambulance was called to the scene, but later cancelled.
It’s unknown when the affected section of the highway will reopen.
