Motorcyclist charged in east-end Toronto hit-and-run of 4-year-old boy to appear in court Tuesday

A motorcyclist charged in connection to a hit-and-run in east-end Toronto that left a four-year-old boy in critical condition will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received a call for reports of a pedestrian struck at Victoria Park Avenue and Adair Road at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When authorities arrived on scene, investigators said they located a four-year-old boy who had been hit by a motorcycle and was in and out of consciousness.

Police said the motorcycle fled the scene and a woman, who was on the back of a motorcycle at the time of the incident, fled on foot.

The child was rushed to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Monday afternoon, police arrested a 31-year-old man who is believed to be the driver of the motorcycle.

Police said the man – who officers have not released the man’s name to protect the integrity of the investigation — was charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle with an improper licence, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. A 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide Motorcycle has also been seized.

Investigators are still looking for the woman, believed to be in her 20s.

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help support the family.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information in relation to it is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

