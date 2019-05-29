‘What I have in store for the police’: Witness describes brush with accused B.C. cop-killer

An Alberta man accused of fatally shooting an Abbotsford police officer in 2017 told two car lot employees he had something “in store for police” when confronted, a Vancouver courtroom heard on Wednesday.

Oscar Arfmann is facing a charge of first-degree murder for allegedly shooting Const. John Davidson twice in the back on Nov. 6, 2017.

The court has heard Davidson was responding to a report of a stolen vehicle when he was killed in an “ambush,” according to Crown.

Corey Thomas, the manager of the Abbotsford car lot the Arfmann allegedly stole the Ford Mustang from, took the stand Wednesday where he detailed an encounter with accused moments before the shootout.

Thomas is the second eye witness to identify Arfmann.

The court heard that Thomas had spotted the Mustang across the street from the dealership and boxed it in with his blue pickup truck.

Thomas told the court that as Arfmann walked towards him and his boss, his employer told the suspect “police have been called, you might as well leave.”

Arfmann replied, “I’ll show you what I have in store for the police,” followed by, “Move that piece of s**t,” referring to the truck, Thomas testified.

Thomas replied, “That’s not going to happen,” the court heard.

He said Arfmann then shot the truck twice, before fleeing.

In cross examination, Arfmann’s defence argued that the the witnesses had not made a solid identification of the shooter based on their own memories, instead relying on others and the news media.

The court also began to hear early hints of a possible mental health defence.

On Wednesday, an excerpt from a notebook found in Arfmann’s pants at his arrest was entered as evidence.

It read “I am Lord’s mighty general (here) to fix things.” The court also heard that Arfmann was stumbling, mumbling, nervous and possibly on medication.

At the time of Arfmann’s arrest, his family said he had been struggling with mental health issues.

None of the witnesses to testify to this point directly saw Davidson’s fatal shooting.

Crown has said it intends to call at least one witness that saw Arfmann shoot Davidson in the back as he lay on the ground.

The court has already heard that Arfmann was arrested the day of the shooting in a stolen Mustang with a rifle and knives inside.

Arfmann has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is slated to last eight weeks and hear from as many as 30 witnesses.