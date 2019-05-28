Alleged murder weapon, bullet fragments presented in day 2 of trial of accused B.C. cop-killer

The trial of an Alberta man accused of murdering an Abbotsford police officer entered its second day Tuesday, with evidence provided by a new witness.

Oscar Arfmann is facing a charge of first-degree murder, accused of shooting Const. John Davidson twice from behind before fleeing the scene in a stolen Mustang on Nov. 6, 2017.

Davidson, a 24-year-veteran of the force, was the first officer on the scene, responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, when Crown alleges Arfmann “ambushed” him.

On Tuesday, Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) Const. Jason Lee showed the court two bullet fragments that were extracted from Davidson’s body, the fallen officer’s bulletproof vest and a rifle.

The court heard that the rifle was found in a stolen car driven by Arfmann.

On Monday, the court heard Crown lay out the framework of its case, including that it would produce a witness who saw Arfmann stand over Davidson and shoot him while he lay face-down on the ground.

Arfmann has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. At the time of the shooting, his family said that he had been struggling with mental health issues.

Earlier this week, the Abbotsford Police Department issued a statement saying that its officers were looking forward to the trial.

“The trial will move the entire community into another phase of healing. A number of citizens and police officers will be called on to give difficult testimony,” said spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird.

Davidson’s death sparked a national outpouring of support, and his line-of-duty funeral attracted thousands of mourners.

The trial is slated to last eight weeks and hear from as many as 30 witnesses.