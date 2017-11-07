Abbotsford police officer killed identified as John Davidson, a 24 year veteran

The Abbotsford police officer who was killed in the line of duty on Monday has been identified by the department.

Const. John Davidson was a police officer for 24 years.

Abbotsford police say he began his law enforcement career in the United Kingdom working for the Northumbria Police from 1993 to 2005.

On March 3, 2006, he was hired by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Davidson worked in the department’s Patrol, Youth Squad and Traffic Sections.

Recently he completed the Tour de Valley Cops for Cancer ride.

Police say Davidson was a dedicated police officer who devoted so much of his time to connecting with the community and helping kids.

He was celebrated for his work in reducing the number of impaired drivers on the road.

Davidson was part of “Alexa’s Team,” named for Alexa Middelaer who was killed by a drunk driver in 2008 when she was four years old.

“Alexa’s Team” is a program that recognizes dedicated police officers throughout B.C. who work to reduce the number of drivers on the road affected by alcohol or drugs.

our heartfelt condolences to all @AbbyPoliceDept John exemplified sincerity.It was our pleasure to work with him.He will be greatly missed. — IAFF Local 2864 (@iaff2864) November 7, 2017

He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says he can’t imagine what Davidson’s wife and kids are going through.

“I have met this officer yes,” he said. “I can’t imagine the grief and the pain and the sorrow. He left in the morning, well, whenever his shift began, I’m sure expecting to come home and hug his wife and, well I’m not sure if his adult children are at home, but that’s never going to happen again.”

“There’s going to be a huge void and we need to fill that void as a community and the policing community as well, they’re all gathering together. But it’s going to be some tough days ahead as we grapple with this.”

Public information officer with Abbotsford police, Const. Ian MacDonald, told Global News Tuesday the department has received a lot of support from other detachments.

“I just want to make sure we acknowledge and thank all the law enforcement partners who reached out to us,” said MacDonald. “Every department and every detachment reached out to us yesterday and many of those departments and detachments actually sent members out to augment our numbers while we were dealing with this very difficult incident and we appreciate that.”

Flags outside schools across the Abbotsford School District will be flown at half-staff on Tuesday to honour Davidson, who worked as a school liaison officer in the district.

“The School Liaison Program is a key partnership between the Abbotsford School District and the Abbotsford Police Department,” the district stated in a release. “Liaison officers work with our staff to keep our students safe, build positive relationships between students, the community and the police department, and educate our students on prevention and awareness campaigns.

The Board of Education expresses its sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts continue to be with the Abbotsford Police Department.”

