‘We’re trying our best to get through it’: Abbotsford police mourn fallen officer

It is a day of mourning in Abbotsford after a police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

The officer’s name has not yet been released.

People have been stopping by the Abbotsford Police Detachment since yesterday afternoon to lay flowers, place notes, light candles and pay their respects.

“I think a lot of people who have embarked on a career and who have taken on this task recognize that there’s going to be difficult days and we’re in a really difficult time, so we’re trying our best to get through it,” said Const. Ian MacDonald, public information officer for the Abbotsford Police Department.

“Obviously supporting each other and the support that we’ve received from the community, from beyond the community, from other law enforcement has been remarkable.”

MacDonald has been with the department for about 20 years and says it’s still the best place to work.

“There are difficult days along the way,” he said. “I just want to make sure we acknowledge and thank all the law enforcement partners who reached out to us. Every department and every detachment reached out to us yesterday and many of those departments and detachments actually sent members out to augment our numbers while we were dealing with this very difficult incident and we appreciate that.”

READ MORE: Police light the way for fallen Abbotsford officer’s body along Highway 1

Choking back tears, MacDonald said he was grateful for the show of support Monday night from first responders across the Lower Mainland, who lined Highway 1 and escorted the fallen officer’s body to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

“We really appreciate that,” said MacDonald.

More information is expected to be released today about the officer.