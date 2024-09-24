Bear surprises B.C. resident, chases him out of his garage

Send this page to someone via email

Living in B.C. means residents are no strangers to seeing bears but a recent encounter was a little too close for one Coquitlam resident.

Alex Gold was walking into his garage last Monday when a black bear surprised him.

The bruin can be seen running at Gold as he comes around the corner, then charging at him slightly as Gold says “no” and claps his hands, backing away.

Gold kept his cool, backing away slowly around the side of the car to get in the driver’s seat.

Luckily he had an automatic trunk that he could close from inside.

Just as Gold got into his car, a bear cub appeared on the scene.

Gold then honked the horn repeatedly and the two took off.

“I’ve met bears before but never as close as it was this time,” Gold wrote on Instagram. “Unforgettable experience!”

According to the B.C. government, if anyone encounters a bear, they should stop and stay calm.

Back away slowly, while keeping an eye on the bear without making eye contact, speaking softly, yelling if they get too close and making noise.