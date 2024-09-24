Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bear surprises B.C. resident, chases him out of his garage

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 24, 2024 6:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video shows Coquitlam man surprised by black bear and chased out of garage'
Video shows Coquitlam man surprised by black bear and chased out of garage
Bear encounters are common in the Tri-Cities are, but not like this one. Alex Gold was walking into his Coquitlam garage on Monday when a black bear surprised him.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Living in B.C. means residents are no strangers to seeing bears but a recent encounter was a little too close for one Coquitlam resident.

Alex Gold was walking into his garage last Monday when a black bear surprised him.

The bruin can be seen running at Gold as he comes around the corner, then charging at him slightly as Gold says “no” and claps his hands, backing away.

Gold kept his cool, backing away slowly around the side of the car to get in the driver’s seat.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Luckily he had an automatic trunk that he could close from inside.

Click to play video: 'Coquitlam police rescue bear trapped inside hot car'
Coquitlam police rescue bear trapped inside hot car
Trending Now

Just as Gold got into his car, a bear cub appeared on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Gold then honked the horn repeatedly and the two took off.

“I’ve met bears before but never as close as it was this time,” Gold wrote on Instagram. “Unforgettable experience!”

According to the B.C. government, if anyone encounters a bear, they should stop and stay calm.

Back away slowly, while keeping an eye on the bear without making eye contact, speaking softly, yelling if they get too close and making noise.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices