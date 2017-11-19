Thousands line streets of Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson memorial
Thousands have gathered in Abbotsford on a rainy Sunday to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson.
Crowds lined the streets as a procession made its way to Abbotsford Centre where a memorial is scheduled to take place for the officer, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.
The procession was led by a police motorcycle squad and a pipe band.
A riderless horse, a symbol of a fallen officer, was led along the procession, joined by a parade of blue and red uniforms of officers.
An officer pushed Davidson’s bicycle along the procession route. Davidson had recently completed the Tour de Valley Cops for Cancer ride.
Law enforcement officers and first responders – some of whom travelled from as far away as the U.K. where Davidson started his career – were on hand for a celebration of life ceremony at Abbotsford Centre.
The Ceremonial Unit Honour Guard marched Davidson’s casket — which was draped in a Canadian flag — into the arena.
Davidson is survived by his wife and three adult children.
– With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press
