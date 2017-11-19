Thousands line streets of Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson memorial

Thousands have gathered in Abbotsford on a rainy Sunday to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson.

Crowds lined the streets as a procession made its way to Abbotsford Centre where a memorial is scheduled to take place for the officer, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 6.

Watch it live here

The procession was led by a police motorcycle squad and a pipe band.

A riderless horse, a symbol of a fallen officer, was led along the procession, joined by a parade of blue and red uniforms of officers.

WATCH: Memorial for Const. John Davidson

An officer pushed Davidson’s bicycle along the procession route. Davidson had recently completed the Tour de Valley Cops for Cancer ride.

Law enforcement officers and first responders – some of whom travelled from as far away as the U.K. where Davidson started his career – were on hand for a celebration of life ceremony at Abbotsford Centre.

The Ceremonial Unit Honour Guard marched Davidson’s casket — which was draped in a Canadian flag — into the arena.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Jason Scott served as master of ceremonies. He said he agreed to take part in the event after he was assured there would only be a few hundred people in attendance.

“That was clearly a lie,” he told the packed arena.

“John had a passion for people, a genuine care, a genuine concern and a general love for his ability to help and make a difference,” Scott said.

Davidson is survived by his wife and three adult children.

– With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press