Charges pending over 5-car pileup during morning commute in Kitchener: police
Waterloo Regional Police are continuing to investigate a five-vehicle collision that occurred in Kitchener during Wednesday’s morning commute.
Police say they were called to Homer Watson Boulevard and Beasley Drive due to the collision at around 8 a.m.
They say that one of the drivers was a 37-year-old pregnant woman who was taken to hospital for observation. The other drivers suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.
Police say that charges are pending in connection with the collision.
They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8791.
