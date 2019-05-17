Crime
Driver rescued after cement truck plunges into creek in Wellesley

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police say a cleanup continues after a cement truck ended up in a creek in the Township of Wellesley on Thursday.

Police say that the truck, which was being driven by a 61-year-old man, was headed south on Moser Young Road just after noon when it left the road before colliding with a tree and coming to rest in Nith Creek.

The township said on its Facebook page that the driver was stuck in the vehicle which was submerged in the creek and under a tree but the Wellesley Fire Department rescued the man.

Police say he was transported to Grand River Hospital with minor injuries.

They said firefighters and the Region of Waterloo Environmental Services contained and removed fuel from the truck that spilled into the creek.

Police say they are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who with information to call 519-570-9777.

