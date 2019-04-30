Canada
April 30, 2019 11:10 am

Barn fire in Wellesley causes $650,000 in damage: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of a barn fire on Monday night.

Global News File
A A

A barn fire in Wellesley township on Monday night has caused $650,000 in damage, according to estimates from Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said emergency services were called to a farm on Lobsinger Line just before 6 p.m. with a report of a fire.

When they arrived, emergency services personnel discovered a barn completely engulfed in flames.

READ MORE: Kitchener man charged in connection to collision on Listowel Road in Wellesley

Police said that a large number of animals were killed in the blaze.

Between the dead livestock and the cost of the barn, damage estimates were pegged at $650,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is being investigated by the Wellesley and Woolwich fire departments.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Lobsinger Line
Lobsinger Line barn fire
Lobsinger Line Wellesley
Waterloo barn fire
Waterloo Regional Police
Wellesley
Wellesley barn fire
Wellesley barn fire Lobsinger Line
Wellesley Fire Department
Wellesley News
Wellesley Township
Woolwich fire department

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.