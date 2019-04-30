Barn fire in Wellesley causes $650,000 in damage: police

A barn fire in Wellesley township on Monday night has caused $650,000 in damage, according to estimates from Waterloo Regional Police.

Police said emergency services were called to a farm on Lobsinger Line just before 6 p.m. with a report of a fire.

When they arrived, emergency services personnel discovered a barn completely engulfed in flames.

Police said that a large number of animals were killed in the blaze.

Between the dead livestock and the cost of the barn, damage estimates were pegged at $650,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but is being investigated by the Wellesley and Woolwich fire departments.