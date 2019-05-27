Man charged with murder in connection with N.B. 2016 fatal fire to appear in court
A man charged with murder in connection with a fatal fire in northern New Brunswick two-and-a-half years ago will appear in court on Monday.
New Brunswick RCMP say 42-year-old Charles Alex Maltais appeared before a judge by way of tele-remand on Saturday.
Police say he was arrested in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday and brought back to New Brunswick two days later.
Lucille Maltais, 71, was found dead inside a burned home in Val-d’Amour, N.B., on Oct. 22, 2016.
Investigators determined the fire was deliberately set and Lucille Maltais’ death was deemed a homicide.
Charles Maltais remains in custody. He will face a judge this afternoon.
