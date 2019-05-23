Man faces murder charge in connection with 2016 fatal fire in N.B.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal fire in northern New Brunswick two-and-a-half years ago.

New Brunswick RCMP say 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was found dead inside the home on Oct. 22, 2016.

Investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set. The woman’s death was then deemed a homicide.

New Brunswick’s major crime unit has been investigating the fire since it happened, and laid charges on Wednesday against a man in British Columbia.

Charles Alex Maltais, originally of Val-d’Amour, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Maltais had recently been living in the Lower Mainland in B.C.

He remains in custody and will be brought before a New Brunswick court within the coming days.