Man faces murder charge in connection with 2016 fatal fire in N.B.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal fire in northern New Brunswick two-and-a-half years ago.
New Brunswick RCMP say 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was found dead inside the home on Oct. 22, 2016.
Investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set. The woman’s death was then deemed a homicide.
New Brunswick’s major crime unit has been investigating the fire since it happened, and laid charges on Wednesday against a man in British Columbia.
Charles Alex Maltais, originally of Val-d’Amour, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police say Maltais had recently been living in the Lower Mainland in B.C.
He remains in custody and will be brought before a New Brunswick court within the coming days.
