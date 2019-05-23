Crime
May 23, 2019 9:41 am

Man faces murder charge in connection with 2016 fatal fire in N.B.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police say the suspect had recently been living in the Lower Mainland in B.C.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A A

A 42-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal fire in northern New Brunswick two-and-a-half years ago.

New Brunswick RCMP say 71-year-old Lucille Maltais was found dead inside the home on Oct. 22, 2016.

Investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set. The woman’s death was then deemed a homicide.

New Brunswick’s major crime unit has been investigating the fire since it happened, and laid charges on Wednesday against a man in British Columbia.

READ MORE: RCMP confirm homicide and arson in death of 71-year-old woman

Charles Alex Maltais, originally of Val-d’Amour, N.B., has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Maltais had recently been living in the Lower Mainland in B.C.

He remains in custody and will be brought before a New Brunswick court within the coming days.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
British Columbia
Charles Alex Maltais
Crime
Fatal Fire
Homicide
Lucille Maltais
Major Crime Unit
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
Police
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.