Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke closed in both directions

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., has been closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.

#BCHwy1 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident north of #RevelstokeBC at Woolsey Creek FSR. Crews are on scene. No detour available. Estimated time of reopening is 3pm. #CanyonHotSprings For more information:https://t.co/4fhoE1UgJN — Drive BC (@DriveBC) May 25, 2019

According to DriveBC, the incident is north of Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road, which is approximately 29 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke. Crews are said to be on scene and no detour is available.

The estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m., though an update is expected around noon.