Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke closed in both directions
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., has been closed in both directions because of a vehicle incident.
According to DriveBC, the incident is north of Woolsey Creek Forest Service Road, which is approximately 29 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke. Crews are said to be on scene and no detour is available.
The estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m., though an update is expected around noon.
