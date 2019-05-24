Truck strikes bottom of Lacordaire overpass on Highway 40
A semi-truck hit the bottom of the Lacordaire Boulevard overpass around 8 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle was driving westbound on Autoroute 40 when the heavy equipment it was carrying slammed the structure.
The highway was closed to drivers until 1 a.m. Friday for authorities to inspect the damage.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay confirmed that there were no injuries and no serious damage to the overpass.
