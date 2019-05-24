Truck strikes bottom of Lacordaire overpass on Highway 40

A semi-truck hit the bottom of the Lacordaire Boulevard overpass around 8 p.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Woman sent to hospital after car crash in Brossard

The vehicle was driving westbound on Autoroute 40 when the heavy equipment it was carrying slammed the structure.

The highway was closed to drivers until 1 a.m. Friday for authorities to inspect the damage.

READ MORE: Why do trucks hit overpasses? Because B.C. drivers aren’t trained not to, trucking association says

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay confirmed that there were no injuries and no serious damage to the overpass.