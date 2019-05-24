Canada
May 24, 2019 12:01 pm

Truck strikes bottom of Lacordaire overpass on Highway 40

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News

A semi-truck carrying heavy equipment struck the bottom of Lacordaire overpass on Autoroute 40.

A semi-truck hit the bottom of the Lacordaire Boulevard overpass around 8 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was driving westbound on Autoroute 40 when the heavy equipment it was carrying slammed the structure.

The highway was closed to drivers until 1 a.m. Friday for authorities to inspect the damage.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay confirmed that there were no injuries and no serious damage to the overpass.

 

 

 

