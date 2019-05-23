Canada
Woman sent to hospital after car crash in Brossard

A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries after a car crash on Highway 10 in Brossard.

Quebec provincial police said the woman was travelling eastbound around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle hit the median between the highway lanes and slid into the ditch.

The Sûreté du Québec is investigating the cause of the accident but says the driver was likely not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

